Solar Eclipse 2021: Timings, Do's And Dont's And More
The last solar eclipse of 2021 shall begin at 10:59 AM and end at 03:07 PM, on 4 December 2021
The last Solar Eclipse of 2021 shall be observed on 4 December 2021.
This eclipse is a total solar eclipse that will be visible from Antarctica.
Enthusiasts must note that in a total solar eclipse, the disk of the sun is fully covered by the Moon. On the other hand, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the sun is obscured.
Unfortunately, this solar eclipse shall not be be visible in India. Only parts of southern Africa, including locations in Namibia, will be able to see a partial solar eclipse
Solar Eclipse 2021: Timings
The solar eclipse occuring on 4 December 2021, will start at 10:59 AM and end at 03:07 PM. Additionally, the total eclipse will start at 12:30 PM and the maximum eclipse will take place at 01:03 PM.
As per traditional beliefs, people are advised to remain careful during a Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse. Pregnant women are especially told to remain indoors and be extra cautious during such times. Hence, even though the last solar eclipse shall not be seen in India this year, here is a list of do's and dont's for all our readers to remain safe during the soalr eclipse.
Solar Eclipse 2021: Do's
Children and Pregnant women should stay indoors till the solar eclipse is over.
Pregnant women are especially advised to stay awake during a solar eclipse and recite prayers or chant mantras.
It is said that once the eclipse is over, one must always take a bath to avoid any side effects of the solar eclipse.
Cover all the windows of the house with thick curtains to prevent any sun rays from entering the house.
Solar Eclipse 2021: Don'ts
Consuming food especially for pregnant women is not allowed as it is considered a taboo. However, they can eat fruits keeping in mind the health of the baby.
All persons should avoid using sharp objects, such as scissors, knives, pins etc.
One must not look at the Sun directly during the eclipse because it is said that its contaminated rays can have a bad impact on the eyes, even leading to blindness
Hence, we at the Quint hope you remain cautious during the last Solar eclipse of 2021 and be safe with your family and loved ones.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.