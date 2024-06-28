Social Media Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Activities

Social Media Day is celebrated on 30 June every year. This day is dedicated to recognizing the impact of social media on a global scale. It's an opportunity to celebrate how social media has connected people from all over the world, and to showcase the positive role that it has played in shaping society.
Let's know the theme, history, significance and activities for the Social Media day 2024.
Social Media Day 2024: Theme
There is no theme for Social Media Day in 2024. The day is celebrated every year without any particular theme in focus.
Social Media Day 2024: History & Significance
The first Social Media Day was first observed by Mashable in 2010. The website was created as a way to promote social media and to connect people from different cultures, movements, and fandoms. Since then, Social Media Day has grown in popularity every year, with more and more people using social media to express themselves, share news, and find friends.
Today, Social Media Day is an opportunity for people to reflect on the ways in which social media has impacted their lives. It's also a day to re-evaluate the positive role that social media has played in shaping society and to renew our commitment to using social media in a positive way.
Social Media Day 2024: Activities
There are many ways to celebrate Social Media Day. One way is to post a message on social media to share your thoughts and opinions. Another way to celebrate is to use social media to connect with friends and family. Social media can also be used to explore new interests and to find people from different cultures.
No matter how you choose to celebrate, Social Media Day is an opportunity to appreciate the transformative power of social media and to renew our commitment to using social media in a positive way.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)