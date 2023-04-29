Sita Navami 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Messages, Images, & WhatsApp Status

Sita Navami focuses on the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. She was the wife of Lord Ram. Sita Navami is believed to be an extremely auspicious occasion for all married women. On this auspicious day, married women keep fasts and conduct prayers. They pray to Goddess Sita and Lord Ram for a happy and blessed married life. It is important to note that people believe Goddess Sita, also known as Bhumija, blesses people with wealth and lots of prosperity.

Sita Navami 2023 is set to be observed on Saturday, 29 April, by millions of devotees. On this festival, devotees take a holy dip into the river before sunrise. They offer prayers to Goddess Sita and Lord Ram and begin their day on a positive note. Women devotees observe fasts and focus on praying to Goddess Sita for peace.