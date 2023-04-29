Sita Navami 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Messages, Images, & WhatsApp Status

Sita Navami focuses on the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. She was the wife of Lord Ram. Sita Navami is believed to be an extremely auspicious occasion for all married women. On this auspicious day, married women keep fasts and conduct prayers. They pray to Goddess Sita and Lord Ram for a happy and blessed married life. It is important to note that people believe Goddess Sita, also known as Bhumija, blesses people with wealth and lots of prosperity.
Sita Navami 2023 is set to be observed on Saturday, 29 April, by millions of devotees. On this festival, devotees take a holy dip into the river before sunrise. They offer prayers to Goddess Sita and Lord Ram and begin their day on a positive note. Women devotees observe fasts and focus on praying to Goddess Sita for peace.
On Sita Navami, people like to send wishes and greetings to their loved ones. This special occasion should be celebrated together and you can make your family feel special by wishing them. Here are some Sita Navami 2023 wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings you can share.
Sita Navami 2023: Wishes
May Goddess Sita bless you and your family with all the happiness and peace in life. Happy Sita Navami.
This Sita Navami, may all the diyas light up your life with happiness, joy, and peace. Spend this festival with your family.
Happy Sita Navami to everyone. I am praying for your success and happiness.
May your relationship be like Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. May your married life be full of joy and positivity.
You should be brave and calm like Goddess Sita, Happy Sita Jayanti. Spend this day happily.
Stay away from violence and keep all the peace this Sita Navami.
Sita Navami 2023: Quotes and Messages
May your all unfulfilled desires come true this Sita Navami. Sending you warm wishes, love, and prayers on this auspicious day.
On this day may we learn to be more merciful and more kind towards each other.
Wish you all the good luck and positivity, may Goddess Sita fill your life with more peace and joy.
Let’s celebrate this auspicious festival with harmony, and brotherhood and stay true to our culture. Have fun on this day.
Warm wishes of Sita Navami to everyone celebrating. May this day bring you all smiles and prosperity.
