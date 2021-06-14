Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2021: Inspiring Quotes & Messages
In 1588, Guru Arjan Dev Ji laid the foundation Harmandar Sahib or Golden Temple and also prepared its map.
Guru Arjan Dev Ji, was the fifth Sikh Guru. He is remembered for his sacrifice, as he was the first Guru of the Sikh faith to be martyred.
Born in the year 1563, he succeeded his farther, the fourth Sikh Guru Ram Das. In 1588, he laid the foundation Harmandar Sahib or Golden Temple and also prepared its map. He looked over the completion of the temple, which was opened to public in the year 1604.
The Adi Granth, which expanded over the years to become the Guru Granth Sahib, is the holy book of the Sikh faith. The Adi Granth constitutes half of his teachings, and is installed at the Golden Temple.
Gurur Arjan Dev Ji used to preach the message of God, which was initiated by the Sikh Guru Nanak Dev. The Mughal emperor Jahangir wanted him to stop preaching the message because of his increasing influence among the people.
When the Guru refused to stop, he was ordered to be tortured and executed. He was captured in 1606, and was imprisoned in Lahore fort. Over a period of five days, he was made to sit on a burning iron sheet, with hot sand poured over him. Later, he was taken to a river to take a bath. He took a dip in it, but never came out. Therefore, he became the first Sikh Guru to be martyred.
Guru Arjan Singh Dev Ji Quotes & Messages
- By the Grace of God, I am cured of the disease of egotism, and death no longer terrifies me.
- Don't create enmity with anyone as God is within everyone.
- Thou O Lord, art my father and thou my mother. Thou art the giver of peace to my soul and very life.
- Of all the religions, the best religion is to repeat God’s name and to do pious deeds. Of all the religion rites, the best rite is to remove the filth of evil intellect by association with the saints.
- He who lowers his mind to the dust of all men's feet, sees the name of God enshrined in every heart.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.