Shirdi Sai Baba Birth Anniversary: Wishes, Quotes and Images

Sai Baba, also known as Shirdi Sai Baba, was a spiritual leader who is worshipped not just In India, but also abroad by people of different religions like Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, etc.

Very little information is available about his early life. However, some accounts claim that he was born on 28 September 1838. Some locals of Pathri town in Parbhani district also claim that he was born in Pathri.

It is also popularly believed that Sai Baba was born as a Brahmin and was subsequently adopted by a Sufi fakir.

Here are some wishes, quotes, images and messages to send to your loved ones on the birth anniversary of Shirdi Sai Baba.