Shirdi Sai Baba Birth Anniversary: Wishes, Quotes and Images
It is believed that Sai Baba was born in the year 1838.
Sai Baba, also known as Shirdi Sai Baba, was a spiritual leader who is worshipped not just In India, but also abroad by people of different religions like Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, etc.
Very little information is available about his early life. However, some accounts claim that he was born on 28 September 1838. Some locals of Pathri town in Parbhani district also claim that he was born in Pathri.
It is also popularly believed that Sai Baba was born as a Brahmin and was subsequently adopted by a Sufi fakir.
Here are some wishes, quotes, images and messages to send to your loved ones on the birth anniversary of Shirdi Sai Baba.
"God is one – Sabka Maalik ek": Sai Baba
"Love all. Serve all. Help ever. Hurt never.": Sai Baba
"There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart.": Sai Baba
On his birth anniversary, I pray that Sai Baba blesses us with his divine wisdom.
Sai Baba promoted, love, unity and peace. I hope he blesses us all on his birth anniversary.
"All gods are one. There is no difference between a Hindu and a Muslim. Mosque and temple are the same." – Sai Baba
