Sharada Navratri 2020: Importance, Calendar and Shubh Muhurat
Navratri is one of the much-awaited and celebrated festivals in India. This festival that lasts for 9 nights and 10 days is celebrated from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashvin month of the Hindu calendar. Although Navratri comes four times in a year, Sharada Navratri is celebrated with utmost devotion and fervour. It falls during the September-October months as per the Gregorian calendar.
Goddess Durga is worshipped through these nine days. Navratri holds great importance in the Hindu religion. Each day is dedicated to worshipping a manifestation of the goddess.
Navratri starts on 17 October this year and the ninth day will be on 25 October.
Navratri 2020 Tithi and Shubh Muhurat
According to Drikpanchang, this year, Ashtami Tithi begins at 06:57 am on 23 October and ends at 06:58 am on 24 October. Sandhi Puja Muhurat is from 06:34 am to 07:22 am.
Sharad Navratri 2020 Calendar
- 17 October, Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja
- 18 October Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja
- 19 October , Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja
- 20 October , Day 4 – Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat
- 21 October , Day 5 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan
- 22 October , Day 6 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja
- 23 October , Day 7 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja
- 24 October , Day 8 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami
- 25 October , Day 9 – Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami
- 26 October , Day 10 – Dashami, Durga Visarjan
