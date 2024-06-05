Shani Jayanti 2024 Date & Time: Know the Tithi, Significance & Rituals

Shani Jayanti 2024: Shani Jayanti, also known as after Lord Saturn's day, is one of the most important gods in Hinduism. This year, His birth anniversary will be celebrated on 6 June 2024. This auspicious day is celebrated in the month of Jyestha.

Shani Jayanti has a significant religious, spiritual, and astrological significance for Hindus. He is known as the ruling god of karma and justice. He is also known as the strong god who can help lessen the negative impacts of Saturn.

Let's know more about the date and time, significance, rituals and mantras for Shani Jayanti 2024.