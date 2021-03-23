Remembering Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru: Shaheed Diwas Quotes
On Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs Day, we remember the ideas of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev
Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs Day is being observed in India on 23 March. On this day, in the year 1931, the British Government hanged three of India’s young, revolutionary heroes - Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
These heroes who fought for the freedom of India till their last breath. They were not just fighting for freedom from the British, but freedom from any kind of oppression. Their ideas were getting immensely popular during the freedom movement which was seen as a threat by the empire.
Eventually, the empire hanged them and disposed off their bodies secretly. But this move by the empire made these young revolutionaries even more popular and their names, immortal.
On Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs Day, we remember the ideas of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev once again and these ideas should makes us think of ways through which we can eliminate oppression from our society.
Shaheed Diwas 23 March Quotes By Great Freedom Fighters of India
“It is easy to kill individuals but you cannot kill ideas.”Shaheed Bhagat Singh
“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.”Shaheed Bhagat Singh
“Inquilab Zindabad”Shaheed Bhagat Singh
