Remembering Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru: Shaheed Diwas Quotes

Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs Day is being observed in India on 23 March. On this day, in the year 1931, the British Government hanged three of India’s young, revolutionary heroes - Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

These heroes who fought for the freedom of India till their last breath. They were not just fighting for freedom from the British, but freedom from any kind of oppression. Their ideas were getting immensely popular during the freedom movement which was seen as a threat by the empire.