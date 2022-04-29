Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2022: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Messages
Shab-e-Qadr is also known as the night of power, the night of value, the night of destiny, or the night of decree. Shab-e-Qadr is celebrated by Muslims across the world on different dates.
Shab-e-Qadr is celebrated to commemorate the occasion when the holy book of Muslims, the Quran, was sent to earth from heaven and it was on this night that the first verse of the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.
Shab-e-Qadr falls on one of the odd-numbered nights on the last ten days of Ramadan. This year, Shab-e-Qadr will be celebrated from 28 April, Friday night to 29 April, Saturday morning.
Shab e-Qadr Mubarak 2022: Wishes & Messages
"Let us all treasure the Night of Destiny, let us see all the efforts that Allah has taken to release us from the hands of the evil ones."
"Shab-e-Qadr is a good time to review our hearts and repent all our sins. Allah is there to listen to us and grant us forgiveness."
"Pray to Allah the Almighty that this night brings good for everyone in the community and those who we deeply love. Laylat al-Qadr Mubarak."
"The night of power is another chance to do good to humankind. It is even stated that all the good deeds done on this special night will be rewarded handsomely. Laylat al-Qadr Mubarak!"
"Allah will be accepting Dua, pray that everyone's wishes are accepted and prayers answered. Wish that when he is forgiving people this night, you and your loved ones may be one of them. Laylat al-Qadr Mubarak."
Shab e-Qadr Mubarak 2022: Images
