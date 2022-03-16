Shab-e-Baraat 2022: Date, Rituals, and Significance
Know the date, history, significance and rituals performed on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat
The festival of Shab-e-baraat is celebrated by the Muslim community all across the globe with zest and enthusiasm. As per the Islamic calendar, Shab-e-baraat is celebrated in the mid of Shaban that is on the night between the 14th and 15th of Shaban.
Shaban is the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and comes before the most-important month of Ramzan. The Shab-e-Baraat is known by many names like the Baraat night, Night of records, Night of fortune and forgiveness, Mid Shaban, etc. This year the Shab-e-baraat will commence on the night of 18 March 2022 and will end on the night of 19 March 2022.
Shab-e-Baraat 2022: Rituals
On the night of Baraat, Muslims visit the mosque, read the holy book of the Qur'an, recite Allah's name and stay awake the entire night praying. Some also visit the grave of their loved ones to pray for the departed souls.
The main ritual on this day is to pray all night to ask for forgiveness for their past sins and wrongdoings. During the daytime, Muslims distribute food and clothes among poor people.
On the night of Shab-e-Baraat, the houses, mosques, and shops are decorated with lamps, lights, and glittery papers. People prepare delicious food and sweets to celebrate the occasion.
Shab-e-Baraat 2022: Significance
The significance of Shab-e-Baraat is different for different sects of Islam. Some believe it to be one of the most important nights of the year, others take it as a preparation for the upcoming month of Ramzan.
On this night, people pray all night and perform Nawafil which is a special prayer performed to ask for forgiveness for themselves and their ancestors.
Twelver Shia Muslims also celebrate the birth anniversary of Muhammad al-Mahdi who is considered as the Savior of Mankind.
