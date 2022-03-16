Shab-e-Baraat 2022: Date, Rituals, and Significance

The festival of Shab-e-baraat is celebrated by the Muslim community all across the globe with zest and enthusiasm. As per the Islamic calendar, Shab-e-baraat is celebrated in the mid of Shaban that is on the night between the 14th and 15th of Shaban.

Shaban is the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and comes before the most-important month of Ramzan. The Shab-e-Baraat is known by many names like the Baraat night, Night of records, Night of fortune and forgiveness, Mid Shaban, etc. This year the Shab-e-baraat will commence on the night of 18 March 2022 and will end on the night of 19 March 2022.