School Holidays in February 2024: Check the Complete List and Important Dates

Winter vacations have come to an end and students have started preparing for their upcoming board examinations. Even though certain states have extended their winter vacation in schools due to the cold wave, most of the schools have begun their classes in physical mode.
February is a significant month because it is filled with academic activities, especially the pre-board examinations. One should note the school holidays in February 2024, and then prepare for the upcoming exams accordingly.
Before the pre-board examinations, schools often opt for half-day schedules or breaks so that students can prepare for their important board exams.
Apart from this, schools also give holidays for various festivities and events. Students should take note of the school holidays in February 2024 and remember the events happening this month. Saraswati Puja, the goddess of knowledge, is also worshipped in this month.
We will provide you with the list of school holidays in February so you can stay updated with the details. Read till the end to know about the events that will take place this month.
School Holidays in February 2024: Complete List
Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja – 14 February 2024.
Shivaji Jayanti – 19 February 2024.
Guru Ravidas Jayanti – 24 February 2024.
Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja
Vasant Panchami, popularly known as Saraswati Puja, is a Hindu festival that is usually observed in February. People worship Goddess Saraswati on this special day.
She is the "Goddess of Knowledge" and represents learning, reading, and music. On this significant occasion, most schools and colleges either take the day off or organise events to celebrate the day.
Shivaji Jayanti
Shivaji Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the brave and respected Maratha Emperor, Shivaji Maharaj.
He is popular for rebuilding the Maratha Empire. This day is observed to honour Shivaji Maharaj's important role and celebrate his contributions. Many schools either declare a holiday on this day or arrange special programs to educate children about the great Maratha Emperor.
Guru Ravidas Jayanti
On Guru Ravidas Jayanti, schools are usually closed because they celebrate Guru Ravidas's birth anniversary. He was a popular saint who played a significant role in the Bhakti Movement.
He strongly campaigned against the caste system. Schools honour him by declaring a holiday and remember his life-changing lessons on this day.
