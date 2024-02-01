School Holidays in February 2024: Check the Complete List and Important Dates

Winter vacations have come to an end and students have started preparing for their upcoming board examinations. Even though certain states have extended their winter vacation in schools due to the cold wave, most of the schools have begun their classes in physical mode.

February is a significant month because it is filled with academic activities, especially the pre-board examinations. One should note the school holidays in February 2024, and then prepare for the upcoming exams accordingly.

Before the pre-board examinations, schools often opt for half-day schedules or breaks so that students can prepare for their important board exams.

Apart from this, schools also give holidays for various festivities and events. Students should take note of the school holidays in February 2024 and remember the events happening this month. Saraswati Puja, the goddess of knowledge, is also worshipped in this month.