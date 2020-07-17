Sawan Shivratri, Nag Panchami 2020: Dates, Why We Celebrate It?

The holy month of Sawan or Shravan has begun. It is considered to be the most auspicious month of the Hindu calendar. Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, falls during the month of July-August and is known for worshiping Lord Shiva, the Hindu deity also known as ‘The Destroyer’ among the Trimurti. Hariyali Teej and Naga Panchami is also celebrated in the month of Shravan.

Nag Panchami is also a festival in honor of Lord Shiva and holds great importance in this auspicious month. Devotees celebrate this day by giving milk baths to snakes made of wood, silver, stone or a painting of snakes.y

Snakes are of great importance in the Hindu mythology. There are numerous stories in the mythology regarding snakes, primarily about Sheshnag of Lord Shiva.