Sawan Shivratri, Nag Panchami 2020: Dates, Why We Celebrate It?
Sawan is the month of the Hindu calendar, falls during July-August and is known for worshiping Lord Shiva
The holy month of Sawan or Shravan has begun. It is considered to be the most auspicious month of the Hindu calendar. Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, falls during the month of July-August and is known for worshiping Lord Shiva, the Hindu deity also known as ‘The Destroyer’ among the Trimurti. Hariyali Teej and Naga Panchami is also celebrated in the month of Shravan.
Nag Panchami is also a festival in honor of Lord Shiva and holds great importance in this auspicious month. Devotees celebrate this day by giving milk baths to snakes made of wood, silver, stone or a painting of snakes.y
Snakes are of great importance in the Hindu mythology. There are numerous stories in the mythology regarding snakes, primarily about Sheshnag of Lord Shiva.
It is believed that the entire earth is balanced on Sheshnag’s back. People worship the snakes on this day to ensure their families are protected from the danger of snakes.
Sawan Shivratri 2020: Date
The month of Sawan or Shravan started on 6 July and the month will conclude on 3 August. This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on Sunday, 19 July.
Devotees spend the entire month worshiping Lord Shiva for his blessings. People go to the Jyotirlingas for pilgrimage and offer the Holy water of River Ganges to the Shivling.
Nag Panchami 2020: Date
Nag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Sawan. It will be celebrated on Saturday, 25 July, this year. People worship snakes on this day by offering milk, flowers, fruits to the snake idol and praying for their blessings.
Some people also celebrate the day as Garuda Panchami. People perform Rudrabhishek on this auspicious day and pray.
