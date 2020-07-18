Sawan Shivratri 2020: Shubh Muhhurat and Puja Date and Timing

The holy month of Sawan or Shravan has begun. It is considered to be the most auspicious month of the Hindu calendar. The month started on 6 July and the month will conclude on 3 August. This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on Sunday, 19 July.

Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, falls during the month of July-August and is known for worshiping Lord Shiva, the Hindu deity also known as ‘The Destroyer’ among the Trimurti. Hariyali Teej and Naga Panchami is also celebrated in the month of Shravan.

Devotees spend the entire month worshiping Lord Shiva for his blessings. People go to the Jyotirlingas for pilgrimage and offer the Holy water of River Ganges to the Shivling.