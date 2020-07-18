Sawan Shivratri 2020: Shubh Muhhurat and Puja Date and Timing
This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on Sunday, 19 July.
The holy month of Sawan or Shravan has begun. It is considered to be the most auspicious month of the Hindu calendar. The month started on 6 July and the month will conclude on 3 August. This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on Sunday, 19 July.
Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, falls during the month of July-August and is known for worshiping Lord Shiva, the Hindu deity also known as ‘The Destroyer’ among the Trimurti. Hariyali Teej and Naga Panchami is also celebrated in the month of Shravan.
Devotees spend the entire month worshiping Lord Shiva for his blessings. People go to the Jyotirlingas for pilgrimage and offer the Holy water of River Ganges to the Shivling.
Sawan Shivratri 2020 Shubh Moharat
The shubh moharat begins at 12:41 AM on 19 July and ends at 12:10 AM on 20 July.
Sawan Shivratri 2020 Nishita Kaal Puja Timing
12:07 AM to 12:10 AM July 20
Sawan Shivratri 2020 Prahar Timings
Sawan Shivratri Puja are always held in the evening. Devotees perform the puja once or four times. The puja timings are divided into four prahars. The timings are as follows:
- First Prahar - 7:19 PM to 9:53 PM on 19 July
- Second Prahar- 9:53 PM 19 July to 12:28 AM on 20 July
- Third Prahar - 12:28 AM 20 July to 3:02 AM 20 July
- Fourth Prahar - 3:02 AM 20 July to 5:36 AM 20 July
