Sawan 2021: Start and End Dates of Shravan Month, Important Fasting Days

The month Sawan is almost around the corner. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and holds a special significance in Hinduism. The month is also known as the month of Shravan.

Devotees of Lord Shiva consider this month very auspicious and observe it with full enthusiasm and devotion.

Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, falls during the month of July-August. People keep fasts during this month and along with Lord Shiva, they also worship Goddess Parvati for better, more peaceful and prosperous life.

Lakhs of devotees go to Kanwar Yatra (pilgrimage) every year to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. However this year, the yatra has been cancelled in the view of Covid-19 pandemic.