Happy Rose Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards and Greetings
Every year on 7 February, Rose Day is celebrated all around the world. It is the first day of valentine’s week or you can also say that it is the beginning of the week of love. February is considered to be the month of love. Valentine's Day brings the romance vibe in the atmosphere and is celebrated to commemorate the death anniversary of Saint Valentine.
People greet their loved ones by giving roses on this day. There are various colours of roses and every colour has its own significance. Like, a red rose signifies love and romance, whereas a yellow rose signifies friendship. A white rose signifies a new start and also represents marriage.
Happy Rose Day Wishes, Quotes, Images & Greeting Cards
“Presenting you a bouquet of roses which symbolize our eternal love. Happy Rose Day”
“Just like a rose fills the air with its fragrance, you have filled my life with love and joy. Happy Rose Day”
“Not every flower except a rose can express my love for you. Sending a bunch of roses for my beloved. Happy Rose Day!”
“Even if love is full of thorns,
I'd still embrace it for I know that in between those thorns,
There is a rose that's worth all the pain.
Happy Rose Day!”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )