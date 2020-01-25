Happy 71st Republic Day Quotes From Great Leaders & Speech Ideas
Happy 71st Republic Day inspirational quotes, slogan and speech ideas.(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

raghav goyal
India will be celebrating its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, 26 January. After Independence, on this day, the new permanent Constitution of India came into force in the year 1950, the Drafting Committee of which was headed by Dr BR Ambedkar.

On this day, the flag is hoisted, followed by several cultural events and programmes in schools and colleges across the country. Further, soldiers’ parades and airshows by Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force are conducted from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The President of India distributes the Padma Bhushan Awards to the deserving civilians of the country to honour their contribution to the nation.

Here are some inspirational quotes and speech ideas on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

71st Republic Day Inspirational Quotes

“The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people.”
Bhagat Singh
“The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India.”
Lala Lajpat Rai
“We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.”
Lal Bahadur Shastri
“If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.”
Chandrashekhar Azad
“Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it.”
Bal Gangadhar Tilak
“Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good.”
Chandra Bhushan
“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge… At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”
Jawaharlal Nehru

Happy Republic Day Speech Ideas

Republic Day Speech Ideas
Republic Day Speech Ideas
(Photo Courtesy: Quint)
Republic Day Speech in English
Republic Day Speech in English
(Photo Courtesy: Quint)

