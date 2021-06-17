Rani Laxmi Bai Death Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes & Messages

Rani Laxmi Bai popularly known as Jhansi ki Rani was born as Manikarnika Tambe in the year 1828. She played an important role during India's first war of independence (1857-58).

Her father Moropant Tambe used to worked in the court of the Peshwa in Bithoor. There, she received training in fencing, shooting, and horsemanship.