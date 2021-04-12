Ramzan 2021 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Daily Timings
Ramzan Sehri and Iftar Timings: During the month of Ramadan, Muslims all over the world keep Roza.
The holy month of Ramzan, also know as Ramadan, starts on Monday, 12 April. Muslims all around the globe consider this month to be the holiest 30 days in a year.
Muslims all over the world keep Roza, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset. They have a meal early in the morning called ‘Sehri’ and conclude their fast with ‘Iftar’, an evening meal.
The worshippers avoid eating or drinking during the fast period.
Ramzan 2021 Calendar: Daily Sehri, Iftar Timing
Below is a list of dates and timings for Roza, Sehri (morning), and Iftar (evening):
- 14 April - 4:35 AM, 6:47 PM
- 15 April - 4:34 AM, 6:48 PM
- 16 April - 4:32 AM, 6:48 PM
- 17 April - 4:31 AM, 6:49 PM
- 18 April - 4:30 AM, 6:49 PM
- 19 April - 4:29 AM, 6:50 PM
- 20 April - 4:27 AM, 6:50 PM
- 21 April - 4:26 AM, 6:51 PM
- 22 April - 4:25 AM, 6:52 PM
- 23 April - 4:24 AM, 6:52 PM
- 24 April - 4:23 AM, 6:53 PM
- 25 April - 4:22 AM, 6:53 PM
- 26 April - 4:19 AM, 6:54 PM
- 27 April - 4:20 AM, 6:55 PM
- 28 April - 4:18 AM, 6:55 PM
- 29 April - 4:17 AM, 6:56 PM
- 30 April - 4:16 AM, 6:56 PM
- 1 May - 4:15 AM, 6:57 PM
- 2 May - 4:14 AM, 6:58 PM
- 3 May - 4:13 AM, 6:58 PM
- 4 May - 4:12 AM, 6:59 PM
- 5 May - 4:11 AM, 6:59 PM
- 6 May - 4:10 AM, 7:00 PM
- 7 May - 4:09 AM, 7:01 PM
- 8 May - 4:08 AM, 7:01 PM
- 9 May - 4:07 AM, 7:02 PM
- 10 May - 4:06 AM, 7:02 PM
- 11 May - 4:05 AM, 7:03 PM
- 12 May - 4:04 AM, 7:04 PM
- 13 May - 4:03 AM, 7:04 P
The month of Ramzan is considered a holy month because it is said that the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this month. This month lasts a whole moon cycle and is the ninth month, according to the Islamic calendar.
