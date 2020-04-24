The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has begun. It is of great significance for the Islamic community across the world. Ramzan, which lasts a whole moon cycle, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.Muslims all over the world keep Roza, a holy fast from sunrise to sunset. They eat a meal early in the morning called sehri and conclude their fast with iftar.Muslims keep Roza during the month of Ramadan commemorating the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (and hence to mankind). The worshippers are not allowed to eat or drink anything throughout the day.To wish your loved ones a happy Ramzan, here are a few messages you can share:“As we see the crescent moon and Ramadan starts, may Allah bless you with happiness."“May Ramadan inspire you and provide you with the strength to overcome every challenge. Ramzan Kareem!”“May the spirit of Ramadan light up your soul. Happy Ramzan!”“May Allah’s greatness fill you with happiness and prosperity. Ramzan Mubarak!”“Here’s wishing you and your family Ramzan Mubarak. May Allah be with you!”Want to share an image with your message? Here are a few photos we collected that you will convey your thoughts to your friends and family during Ramzan: We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)