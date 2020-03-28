Ramayan & Mahabharat Re-Telecast: Check Date, Time & How to Watch
Check when and where to watch late 80’s shows Ramayan and Mahabharat Episode Live streaming online
Check when and where to watch late 80’s shows Ramayan and Mahabharat Episode Live streaming online(Photo Courtesy: Doordarshan)

Ramayan & Mahabharat Re-Telecast: Check Date, Time & How to Watch

The Quint
Lifestyle

The late 80's shows 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' have returned and will be aired on Doordarshan channel and Doordarshan Bharti respectively.

As coronavirus is spreading at a high rate in the country, on 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation. People are allowed to step out of their houses for essential services only.

Taking this into consideration, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, on public demand, announced the return of the late 80's shows 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat'.

Ramayan and Mahabharat Episodes Live Streaming Date and Time
Ramayan and Mahabharat Episodes Live Streaming Date and Time
Source: twitter.com/PrakashJavdekar/
Loading...

Doordarshan National Channel Number List

DTH ProviderChannel Number
Dish TVChannel 193 (SD), 4030 (HD)
Tata SkyChannel 114
Independent TVChannel 205
Airtel Digital TVChannel 148
Videocon D2HChannel 149
Sun Direct DTHChannel 310
DD Free DishChannel 1
d2hChannel 149
Cignal Digital TVChannel 171 (SD)

Where To Watch Ramayan Episodes on TV?

The late 80's show 'Ramayan' can be seen on Doordarshan channel.

Ramayan Episodes TV Telecast Date and Time

Ramayan will be telecast on Doordarshan Channel two times a day, one episode will air in the morning from 9 to 10 am and the other episode will air on the same day from 9 to 10 pm.

How to Watch Ramayan Episodes Online?

To watch Ramayan, people can download the 'NewsOnAir App' from the app store for IOS users and Play store for Android users.

Where to Watch Mahabharat Episodes on TV?

The late 80's show 'Mahabharat' will be aired on Doordarshan Bharti channel.

Mahabharat Episodes TV Telecast Date and Time

Mahabharat will be telecast on Doordarshan Bharti channel two times a day, one episode will air at 12 noon and the other episode will air on the same day from 7 pm.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Lifestyle section for more stories.

    Loading...