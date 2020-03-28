Ramayan & Mahabharat Re-Telecast: Check Date, Time & How to Watch
The late 80's shows 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' have returned and will be aired on Doordarshan channel and Doordarshan Bharti respectively.
As coronavirus is spreading at a high rate in the country, on 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation. People are allowed to step out of their houses for essential services only.
Taking this into consideration, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, on public demand, announced the return of the late 80's shows 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat'.
Doordarshan National Channel Number List
|DTH Provider
|Channel Number
|Dish TV
|Channel 193 (SD), 4030 (HD)
|Tata Sky
|Channel 114
|Independent TV
|Channel 205
|Airtel Digital TV
|Channel 148
|Videocon D2H
|Channel 149
|Sun Direct DTH
|Channel 310
|DD Free Dish
|Channel 1
|d2h
|Channel 149
|Cignal Digital TV
|Channel 171 (SD)
Where To Watch Ramayan Episodes on TV?
The late 80's show 'Ramayan' can be seen on Doordarshan channel.
Ramayan Episodes TV Telecast Date and Time
Ramayan will be telecast on Doordarshan Channel two times a day, one episode will air in the morning from 9 to 10 am and the other episode will air on the same day from 9 to 10 pm.
How to Watch Ramayan Episodes Online?
To watch Ramayan, people can download the 'NewsOnAir App' from the app store for IOS users and Play store for Android users.
Where to Watch Mahabharat Episodes on TV?
The late 80's show 'Mahabharat' will be aired on Doordarshan Bharti channel.
Mahabharat Episodes TV Telecast Date and Time
Mahabharat will be telecast on Doordarshan Bharti channel two times a day, one episode will air at 12 noon and the other episode will air on the same day from 7 pm.
