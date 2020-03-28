Ramayan & Mahabharat Re-Telecast: Check Date, Time & How to Watch

The late 80's shows 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' have returned and will be aired on Doordarshan channel and Doordarshan Bharti respectively.

As coronavirus is spreading at a high rate in the country, on 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation. People are allowed to step out of their houses for essential services only.

Taking this into consideration, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, on public demand, announced the return of the late 80's shows 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat'.