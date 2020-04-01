Ram Navami 2020: Date, Importance, Auspicious Time & Significance
The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated every year on the Navami of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, Ram Navami is being celebrated across the country on Thursday, 2 April 2020.
Why Is Ram Navami Celebrated?
It is believed that on the day of Chaitra Shukla Navami, Lord Ram, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born in Ayodhya in the afternoon. On this day, the birth anniversary of Lord Ram is celebrated throughout the country. It is the last day of Chaitra Navratri, in which people fast throughout the day and remember Lord Ram.
Ram Navami 2020 Auspicious Time
Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 10:26 AM to 12:55 PM
Duration - 02 Hours 29 Mins
Ram Navami Madhyahna Moment - 11:40 AM
Navami Tithi Begins - 03:40 AM on 2 Apr 2020
Navami Tithi Ends - 02:43 AM on 3 Apr 2020
(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)
Ram Navami’s Importance This Year
Thursday is dedicated to worship Lord Vishnu in Hindu culture, and this year Ram Navami is being celebrated on a Thursday. As Lord Ram is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, people believe that whose who worship and keep fast on this day will get Lord Vishnu's blessings.
