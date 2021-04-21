Ram Navami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images. Greetings

Ram Navami is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in the country. It is believed that Lord Ram was born on the night of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, which is celebrated by devotees across the country as Ram Navami.

Some devotees fast during the Chaitra Navratri. The ninth day of this Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami. People break their fast on this day and offer prayers to Lord Ram, seeking good health and success.

This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated on 21 April 2021. On this auspicious day, people offer prayers at their homes and celebrate the occasion with family, friends and relatives.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, people nowadays send special greetings and wishes to their loved ones on their social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

In this article, we have curated a list of wishes, images and quotes for the occasion of Ram Navami.