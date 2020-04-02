Ram Navami 2020 Wishes, Images, Greetings For Friends and Family

Ram Navami is one of the most important festivals celebrated within the Hindu community. It is believed that Lord Rama was born on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, which is celebrated by devotees across the country as Rama Navami.

On the day of Rama Navami, it is observed that young girls are worshipped by people as shakti (energy) of Goddess Durga.

People break their fast on this day and offer prayers to the Lord, seeking good health and success. They also congratulate their loved ones on this special day, by sending wishes and greetings.