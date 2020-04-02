Ram Navami 2020 Wishes, Images, Greetings For Friends and Family
Ram Navami is one of the most important festivals celebrated within the Hindu community. It is believed that Lord Rama was born on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, which is celebrated by devotees across the country as Rama Navami.
On the day of Rama Navami, it is observed that young girls are worshipped by people as shakti (energy) of Goddess Durga.
People break their fast on this day and offer prayers to the Lord, seeking good health and success. They also congratulate their loved ones on this special day, by sending wishes and greetings.
Ram Navami Greetings, Photos, Cards and Messages
"Ram Navami wishes to you and your family. May the almighty bless you with good health and success. Happy Ram Navami."
"On this occasion, I pray that the blessings of Lord Ram be with you and your life be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami."
"May this auspicious day bring you success and happiness. Wish you a very happy Ram Navami.
