Rakhi 2020: Happy Raksha Bandhan Images With Quotes for Loved Ones
Here are some Raksha Bandhan greetings, images with quotes to send your brother/sister this Rakhi!
It is Raksha Bandhan today, the day when brothers and sisters celebrate their beautiful bond. It is a Hindu festival, celebrated on the Shravan Poornima or full moon day in the month of Sawan. Sisters tie rakhis on their brothers’ wrists, and brothers promise to protect their sisters forever.
This festival demands special attention. The colourful rakhis, creative gifts boxes and customised chocolates add their own charm to the festivities.
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Images With Quotes
Here are some images for you to send to your siblings and wish them a Happy Raksha Bandhan!
