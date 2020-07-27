Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date & Significance of the Rakhi Festival
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the Shravan Poornima or the day of full moon in Sawan.
Raksha Bandhan is here and the markets are filled with colourful Rakhis. It will be celebrated on Monday, 3 August.
Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the beautiful bond that brothers and sisters share and the vow of protection that the brothers make to their sisters.
It is a Hindu festival which is celebrated on the Shravan Poornima or the day of full moon in the month of Sawan. Sisters tie Rakhi on their brothers’ wrists and feed them sweets ,and in return, brothers take a vow to protect their sisters forever.
In some places, women and girls also keep a fast on Raksha Bandhan and resist eating or drinking anything until the ceremony. They dress up in new traditional clothes to mark this day.
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Significance
As per popular belief, Rani Karnavati, the widowed queen of Chittor, had sent a Rakhi to Mughal emperor Humayun to seek his protection during the invasion by the Sultan of Gujarat, Bahadur Shah. People also believe that Draupadi had tied a Rakhi on Lord Krishna’s wrist.
