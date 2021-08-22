Raksha Bandhan 2021: Happy Rakhi Images with Quotes
Here are some images with quotes to send to your siblings on Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan is a special festival dedicated to the lovely bond shared by brothers and sisters. The term Raksha Bandhan literally translates to 'protection bond'.
As a part of the ceremony, sisters tie Rakhi, a sacred thread on their brothers' wrist, and in return the brothers give them a gift.
It is a Hindu festival, observed on full moon day or Shravan Poornima in the month of Sawan.
This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on Sunday, 22 August.
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm among siblings. People spend some quality time with their brothers and sisters on this day. However, if you are unable to visit your family due to Covid-19 pandemic, then you can send them these images to wish them a Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Raksha Bandhan Images With Quotes
