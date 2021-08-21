Raksha Bandhan 2021 Date: Shubh Muhurat Time and Significance

It is belived that, Rani Karnavati, the widowed queen of Chittor, had sent a Rakhi to Mughal emperor Humayun. She had sent that sacred thread to the emperor to seek his protection during the invasion by Bahadur Shah, the Sultan of Gujarat.

According to the Hindu Mythology, people also believe that Draupadi had tied a Rakhi on Lord Krishna’s wrist when he got injured while using sudarshan chakra.

Raksha Bandhan holds a great significance in India. It literally translates to 'protection bond'. On this day, brothers make a vow of protection to their sisters.