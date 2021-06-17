Rajmata Jijau Punyatithi 2021: Images & Messages

Rajmata Jijabai also known as Rajmata Jijau, was mother of the great warrior and founder of Maratha empire, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

She was born on 12 January 1598, near Sindkhed (present day Buldhana district) Maharashtra. She was a daughter of Mahalasabai Jadhav and Lakhuji Jadhav.

Jijabai got married to Shahaji Bhosale, son of Maloji Bhosale of Verul village, at a very young age. Later in the year 1930, she gave birth to Shivaji Maharaj. She had a total of six daughters and two sons.