Rajmata Jijau Punyatithi 2021: Images & Messages
Rajmata Jijabai was born on 12 January 1598, near Sindkhed (present day Buldhana district) Maharashtra.
Rajmata Jijabai also known as Rajmata Jijau, was mother of the great warrior and founder of Maratha empire, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
She was born on 12 January 1598, near Sindkhed (present day Buldhana district) Maharashtra. She was a daughter of Mahalasabai Jadhav and Lakhuji Jadhav.
Jijabai got married to Shahaji Bhosale, son of Maloji Bhosale of Verul village, at a very young age. Later in the year 1930, she gave birth to Shivaji Maharaj. She had a total of six daughters and two sons.
Rajabai Jijabai, was an influential woman known for her administrative skill, self-respect, and virtue.
She didn't only raise up Shivaji as a great warrior, buy also enlightened him about the idea of Swarajya.
Later on Shivaji went on to become founder of Maratha empire and an independent leader of the Maratha clan.
It was Jijabai who used to manage the affairs of Maratha state. She died on 17 June 1674.
Today, on her death anniversary, let us remember the brave woman with great influence and remarkable administrative skills.
Rajmata Jijau Punyatithi: Images and Messages
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.