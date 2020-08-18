Railways to Run Ganpati Special Trains, Check Schedules Below

The Indian Railways on Sunday, 16 August, announced that it will run additional special trains in coordination with Western Railway and Central Railway between Ahmedabad/Vadodara and Ratnagiri/Kuddal/Sawantwadi Road stations to assist the rush of passengers during the Ganpati festival.

Train number 09416 Ahmedabad Junction - Kudal Weekly Special on Special Fare will leave from Ahmedabad Junction at 09:30 hours on 18 August and 25 August. The train will reach Kudal at 04:30 hours on the next day (2 Trips), the Indian Railways said in a release.

Train number 09415 Kudal - Ahmedabad Junction Weekly Special on Special Fare will leave from Kudal at 05:30 hrs on 19 August and 26 August. The train will reach Ahmedabad Junction at 00:15 hours on the next day (2 Trips), it added.

The train will halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg station.

All the above trains are fully reserved. Passengers may book their tickets at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC website. Bookings for the above trains will open from 17 August.