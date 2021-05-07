Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021: Quotes, Images, Wishes
This year, the world will celebrate 160th Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti on 7 May 2021
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the great Indian Nobel Laureate and the “Bard of Bengal” Rabindranath Tagore. He was a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter.
The author of Indian Nation Anthem, Rabindranath Tagore was born on 7 May 1861 in Kolkata. As per Bengali calendar, he was born on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh.
People around the world celebrate his birth anniversary. He is is widely popular around the globe for authoring the Indian national anthem and Gitanjali, which made him the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.
This year, the world will celebrate 160th Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti on 7 May 2021. In this article we have curated a list of wishes, quotes and Images of Tagore for you to send to your friends and family.
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Wishes, Quotes, Images
“The most important lesson that man can learn from life, is not that there is pain in this world, but that it is possible for him to transmute in into joy.” Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!
“That side of our existence whose direction is towards the infinite seeks not wealth, but freedom and joy.” Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!
“Patriotism cannot be our final spiritual shelter; my refuge is humanity.I will not buy glass for the price of diamonds,and I will never allow patriotism to triumph over humanity as long as I live.”Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!
“The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.” Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!
