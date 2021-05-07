Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021: Quotes, Images, Wishes

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the great Indian Nobel Laureate and the “Bard of Bengal” Rabindranath Tagore. He was a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter.

The author of Indian Nation Anthem, Rabindranath Tagore was born on 7 May 1861 in Kolkata. As per Bengali calendar, he was born on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh.

People around the world celebrate his birth anniversary. He is is widely popular around the globe for authoring the Indian national anthem and Gitanjali, which made him the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

This year, the world will celebrate 160th Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti on 7 May 2021. In this article we have curated a list of wishes, quotes and Images of Tagore for you to send to your friends and family.