Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes From 'Bard of Bengal'

Indian Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, also known as the 'Bard of Bengal', was a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and a painter.

He is widely popular around the world as the author of the Indian national anthem and Gitanjali. He won a Nobel Prize in the year 1913 for Gitanjali. He was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize.

Tagore was born on 7 May 1861 in the Jorasanko mansion in Calcutta to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi.

Rabindranath Tagore with his great and timeless body of work played an important role during the Indian freedom struggle. He passed away, at the age of 80, on 7 August 1941, leaving behind a trail of inspiring work.