Tamil New Year 2022: Puthandu Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status

Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Puthandu: Wishes, Images and Quotes on&nbsp;Tamil New Year 2022</p></div>
Punthandu, also known as Puthuvarusham, marks the beginning of Tamil New Year. This day is celebrated on the first day of Chithirai month of Tamil Solar Calendar.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Punthandu usually falls on 14 or 15 April. This year, it is being celebrated on Thursday, 14 April 2022.

Since, Punthandu is the Tamil New Year, this day is a public holiday in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The same day is celebrated with various names in different states of India like Vishu in Kerala, Bihu in Assam, Baisakhi or Vaisakhi in Punjab and other North Indian states, etc.

People clean and decorate their houses to mark this special occasion, and celebrate it with their friends, family, relatives and other loved ones.

Here are some wishes, images, quotes and messages which you can send to your loved ones and also share as WhatsApp status on this special occasion of Tamil New Year.

Tamil New Year: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Status for Punthandu

  • May this New Year bring you all the success in life. Puthandu Vazthukal!

  • Wish you and your family a very Happy New Year. May God bless you all with good health.

  • Puthandu Vazthukal to you and your lovely family. Hope this new year brings joy and peace in your live.

  • May you get immense opportunities in this coming year. Happy Tamil New Year!

(Photo: iStock)

(Photo: iStock)

