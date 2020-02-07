Propose Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards, and Greetings
With Valentine’s week fast approaching, people are busy preparing for the festival of love. In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, people around the world celebrate a string of other occasions. On 8 February every year, Propose Day is celebrated. Propose Day is celebrated a day after Rose Day, i.e. the second day of Valentine’s week.
This day is awaited by those who’ve been meaning to convey their feeling to their crushes. If you have not wished your loved ones yet, here are some quotes, images, wishes and cards for your convenience.
Propose Day Wishes, Quotes, Images and Cards
“I adore you, I love you and I want only you for the rest of my life.
Happy Propose Day!”
“You're in my thoughts all day long. On this day, I propose you and invite you to live in my heart all my life.
Happy Propose Day”
“Would you mind sharing the rest of your life with me? I promise we will make the best moments every day.
Happy Propose Day.”
“My feelings for you have only grown stronger since the day we first met.
I want to seal our bond forever today.
Happy Propose Day!”
