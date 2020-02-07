Propose Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards, and Greetings

With Valentine’s week fast approaching, people are busy preparing for the festival of love. In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, people around the world celebrate a string of other occasions. On 8 February every year, Propose Day is celebrated. Propose Day is celebrated a day after Rose Day, i.e. the second day of Valentine’s week.

This day is awaited by those who’ve been meaning to convey their feeling to their crushes. If you have not wished your loved ones yet, here are some quotes, images, wishes and cards for your convenience.