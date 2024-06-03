Pride Month 2024: 7 Ways To Celebrate the Pride Month

Pride Month 2024: June is observed as the Pride Month. This month is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community and celebrates its achievements. It's a time to show support and promote equality for LGBTQ+ people all over the world.
The history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement dates back to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising. A gay club in Greenwich Village, New York City was raided by the New York Police on 28 June 1969. The police handled and hauled the guests and employees out of the bar, which started a riot among the rioters and law enforcement in and around Christopher Street. The six days that followed saw several violent clashes, but in the end, the riots culminated into a catalyst for the USA's gay rights movement.
In 1970, the first-ever Pride Parade was organised by the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. The parade was a global symbol of solidarity and a powerful demonstration of the strength and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.
In 1971, the pride flag was first designed and inaugurated. Harvey Milk, America's first openly gay politician, took the initiative. At the inauguration, the flag was seen with eight stripes, which were changed in time to the iconic design that we see today.
Although the history of Pride Month and the Pride March has been long, it is still a stigma in many parts of the world. This month is a time to promote love and inclusion and to celebrate the diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities. It is a time to tell people that they are not alone and that they belong.
Pride Month 2024: Activities
Here are 7 activities to celebrate Pride Month in the workplace:
1. Pride Pet Parade Float Building: This activity encourages employees to get creative and show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by decorating a float for their pet to ride in a virtual parade. Participants can use colorful materials like ribbons, paint, and cardboard to decorate a wagon or small cart for their pet. They can also add fun and festive elements like rainbow streamers or banners. The floats should be comfortable and safe for the pets. At the end of the activity, participants can join a Zoom call to showcase their creations and celebrate with their team.
2. Pride Movie Character Dress-Up Contest: This activity is a fun way for employees to express their creativity and celebrate their favorite LGBTQ+ movie characters. Participants can dress as their favorite characters and showcase their outfits during a virtual contest. Judges or an audience can vote to determine the winners. The contest should create a supportive and inclusive atmosphere where everyone feels comfortable expressing their love for their chosen characters and celebrating diversity.
3. Drag Makeup Workshop: This activity is a fantastic way to bring folks together for a creative and inclusive experience. An experienced drag performer or makeup artist will lead the workshop, demonstrating the step-by-step process of applying makeup, contouring, and achieving a dramatic look. Participants can express their styles and celebrate makeup's transformative power. After the workshop, participants can take a team photo.
4. Pride Month Pen Pals: This activity is a fun way for employees to make new friends and learn about different experiences. Participants can sign up to be matched with a pen pal through an LGBTQ+ pen pal service. Once matched, they can exchange letters or emails, sharing stories, interests, and thoughts about LGBTQ+ Pride. Having a pen pal is a great opportunity to celebrate diversity, make meaningful connections, and discover the uniqueness of each other's lives.
5. Tie-Dye T-Shirt Design Contest: This activity is a fun and creative way to celebrate Pride Month. Participants will receive plain white T-shirts with the company logo in black and tie-dye materials. They can create patterns using LGBTQ+ colors in their designs. After completing the tie-dye projects, participants can hold a follow-up session to showcase their finished shirts. They can also take selfies wearing the shirts and share them with colleagues on social media using a custom hashtag to celebrate Pride Month and show support for LGBTQ+ rights.
6. Pride Online Movie Night: This activity is a simple way for employees to gather and watch movies that support or promote LGBTQ+ rights. Colleagues or friends can create a watch party on video conferencing platforms like Google Meet and Zoom. Some great LGBTQ+ movie ideas include Dancing Queens, Bruised, I Care A Lot, Born Beautiful, The Boys in the Band, Straight Up, Paris is Burning, and more. Watching movies is a great opportunity for teammates to bond and develop good work relationships.
7. Social Media Campaigns: This activity is a great way to support the LGBTQ+ community on your company's social media pages. You can create eye-catching e-flyers celebrating Pride Month with trendy hashtags or messages to your viewers. Some social media campaign ideas for Pride Month include sharing images and videos of employees engaging in Pride-themed team-building games and activities, creating e-flyers supporting LGBTQ+ rights, creating a custom hashtag to use throughout Pride Month, and sharing popular LGBTQ+ quotes. These campaigns help create awareness for LGBTQ+ rights and show your inclusive company culture. Social media support also makes employees who identify with the LGBTQ+ community feel loved and appreciated.
