Pradosh Vrat in July 2024: Date, Tithi, Muhurat, History, Rituals & Significance

Pradosh Vrat in July 2024: Pradosh Vrat, a significant Hindu fasting tradition, holds a special place in the hearts of devotees across India. This sacred observance, dedicated to the Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, takes place twice a month on the 13th day of both the waning (Krishna Paksha) and waxing (Shukla Paksha) phases of the Hindu lunar calendar. With deep reverence and devotion, people of all ages and genders come together to participate in this holy Pradosh Vrat, seeking the blessings and spiritual guidance of the divine Gods.

In Hindi, Pradosh means 'first part of the night or evening', therefore Pradosh Vrat is always observed during the twilight or Sandhyakaal. Pradosh Vrat stands as a testament to the deep reverence and devotion that Hindus hold for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is a time of joy, celebration, and spiritual reflection, as devotees come together to seek the blessings and guidance of these powerful deities. Through its rituals and observances, Pradosh Vrat provides a profound opportunity for spiritual growth, inner transformation, and the attainment of divine grace.