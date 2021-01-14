Pongal 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Image to Be Shared With Loved Ones
Pongal usually falls in the month of January when crops like rice, turmeric and sugarcane are harvested.
Pongal is a four-day-long harvest festival celebrated in the country’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. It usually falls in the month of January when crops like rice, turmeric and sugarcane are ready to be harvested. This year, Pongal will be celebrated from 14 to 17 January.
The word ‘pongal’ means ‘spilling over’. Hence, on this festival, people follow a tradition of boiling the rice in an earthen pot till it overflows. Pongal is also referred to as ‘Thai Pongal’ in Tamil Nadu. Farmers in the state celebrate by worshiping the sun which is believed to provide them with the energy to grow their crops.
In this article we have curated a list of wishes, quotes and images for your family and friends to wish them a happy Pongal.
Pongal 2021: Wishes and Quotes
- “May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and dry fruits bring the sweetest wishes to you and your family. Happy Pongal!”
- “Sending you the warmest wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal. Have lots of fun and enjoy your every moment.”
- “This festive season, may every colour of love and happiness fill your home and heart. Happy Pongal!”
- “Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity and fills your days ahead with happiness. Have a wonderful Pongal 2020!”
- “Let us meet, greet and feast together and enjoy these beautiful, auspicious kolam decorations. Wish you a very Happy Pongal”
- “On this bounteous occasion, may happiness come to you in abundance. Happy Pongal!”
- “Pongal is here, an occasion that will bring joy and happiness. So let’s celebrate this season with enthusiasm. Happy Pongal!”
Pongal 2021Images to Share on WhatsApp, Facebook
