Pohela Boishakh 2022 Date: Everything About Bengali New Year 1429
Poila Boishakh 2022: This year it will be observed on 15 April 2022 in Bengal.
The Bengali New Year, also known as Poila Boishakh (Pohela Boishakh), is decided according to the lunisolar calendar, which is entering this year in 1429.
Poila Boishakh 1429 will be observed on 15 April 2022 as per the lunisolar calendar.
Bengalis in India and all over the world celebrate Bengali New Year with a lot of grandeur. They wear new clothes, visit temples, and spend time with their loved ones on this day.
This year, Good Friday and Vishu, the festival of Kerala, is coinciding with the festival of Poila Boishakh (Pohela Boishakh) 2022.
Poila Boishakh 2022: When Is the Bengali New Year?
It is to be noted that the Bengali calendar begins with Boishakh or Baisakh. It coincides with the harvest season and hence the name of Bengali New Year is Poila Boishakh.
Poila Boishakh is also extremely famous in Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, the date for Poila Boishakh is fixed. It is celebrated on 14 April every year.
The date for Poila Boishakh in West Bengal varies from 14 April to 15 April. This year, Poila Boishakh will be observed on Friday, 15 April 2022.
Everybody sends wishes to each other during this festival and spends quality time with each other.
Poila Boishakh is one of the most important festivals for every Bengali all over the world.
This festival is also considered a big day for the business community in Bengal. They celebrate the new year by praying to God and seeking his blessings before beginning the new year.
It is important to note that Poila Boishakh 2022 is on Friday, 15 April 2022 in India, everybody should remember this date.
The business community seeks the blessings of God on this day so that the new year brings in a lot of prosperity and happiness for everyone. They also wear new clothes to observe this day and spread good vibes.
Poila Boishakh is extremely important for every Bengali. Everybody is eagerly looking forward to celebrating it this year.
Now that the date is confirmed, everybody can start preparing for the festival as it is knocking on our doors.
