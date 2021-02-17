Happy Perfume Day 2021: Images, Quotes and Wishes
Third Day of the anti-valentine week is perfume day. It is celebrated every year on 17 February.
The Valentine’s week concluded with Valentine’s Day on 14 February. From 15 February, begins a new week called anti-Valentine’s week.
Third Day of the anti-valentine week is perfume day. It is celebrated every year on 17 February. On this day, lovers gifts nice perfumed to each other. Lovers are sometimes associated with their perfume.
Many poets and writer have written about how their lover’s perfume reminds them of their lover. Not just lover, different kinds of fragrances, in general make people feel nostalgic about things they associate it with.
In this article we have curated a list of images, quotes and wishes for you.
Perfume Day 2021: Images and Wishes
- Can anyone remember love? It’s like trying to summon up the smell of roses in a cellar. You might see a rose, but never the perfume.
- Beauty is an ecstasy; it is as simple as hunger. There is really nothing to be said about it. It is like the perfume of a rose: you can smell it and that is all.
- You are never fully dressed without perfume. Happy Perfume Day!
- With all the Rose’s Perfume, with all the lights in the world, with all the children Smiles, I wish that all your dreams come True. Happy Perfume Day
- May my love surround you with the best of happiness just like perfumes surround you with fragrance…. Happy Perfume Day.
- The perfume of a person tells a lot about him…. May you always impress people with your fragrance…. Happy Perfume Day to you.
- Little things seem nothing, but they give peace, like those meadow flowers which individually seem odorless but all together perfume the air.
- The kind of perfume you like and wear has a lot to say about you and your personality…. Happy Perfume Day.
- Sometimes you just need a good perfume to complete that look in the most elegant way…..Best wishes on Perfume Day to you
