Parsi New Year 2020: When Is It & How Is It Celebrated ?

All kinds of Parsi delicacies are prepared on the occasion of New Year. Sweet falooda is offered to the guests. The Parsi community has carefully preserved their traditions and they celebrate the New Year in accordance with that.

As per tradition, there are 360 days in one year and 5 days are reserved for remembering the ancestors. People perform puja at 3:30 am. They keep flowers in a utensil made of steel or silver and remember their ancestors.

Agni (fire) holds great importance in the Parsi culture and people perform special pujas.