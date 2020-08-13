Parsi New Year 2020: When Is It & How Is It Celebrated ?
As per tradition, there are 360 days in one year and 5 days are reserved for remembering the ancestors.
Parsi New Year will be celebrated on Sunday, 16 August, this year. It is also known as Navroz and is of great significance to the Parsi community.
They celebrate the day with a lot of excitement and grandeur. It is believed that the tradition of celebrating New Year dates back to around 3,000 years. It marks the beginning of the Parsi calendar.
How Is Parsi New Year Celebrated ?
People decorate their houses, wear traditional clothes and visit temples on the day of New Year. They seek the almighty’s blessings and ask the lord to pardon their sins. People also visit each other’s houses to exchange New Year greetings.
All kinds of Parsi delicacies are prepared on the occasion of New Year. Sweet falooda is offered to the guests. The Parsi community has carefully preserved their traditions and they celebrate the New Year in accordance with that.
People perform puja at 3:30 am. They keep flowers in a utensil made of steel or silver and remember their ancestors.
Agni (fire) holds great importance in the Parsi culture and people perform special pujas.
