Paper Plane Flying - Fulfil Your Pilot Dreams With Just a Piece of Paper

This year's national final of the global paper plane championship took place at Chennai's SRM Institute.

Debayan Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan

Have you dreamt of being a pilot but couldn't be one? Well, now you can, with just a piece of paper. Yes, we are talking about paper planes!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Longest distance competition</p></div>

Longest distance competition

(Photo: Red Bull)

What is everyone's favourite childhood hobby is also a worldwide competition, courtesy of Red Bull.

Red Bull hosts an annual global paper plane championship across several countries including India where participants (mostly students) are invited to make a paper plane and are judged based on the airtime, aerobatics and distance travelled in three separate contests.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A participant in action for the longest airtime competition</p></div>

A participant in action for the longest airtime competition

(Photo: Red Bull)

No glue, no scissors, no jet engines, just pure skill and science is what you will need in this competition. Each participant gets a piece of A4 size paper which they will have to fold and make an airplane from and then compete.

Each country has a qualifier round from which the participants progress to the national round. The winners from each country's national round compete in the World Championships.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Winners from the 2022 India Editon</p></div>

National Winners from the 2022 India Editon

(Photo: Red Bull)

This year's national final took place at Chennai's SRM Institute on 8 April. The winners Aryan Vats (Longest Distance) and Gnanasambantham K (Longest Airtime) will be heading to Austria for the world finals.

