Paper Plane Flying - Fulfil Your Pilot Dreams With Just a Piece of Paper
This year's national final of the global paper plane championship took place at Chennai's SRM Institute.
Have you dreamt of being a pilot but couldn't be one? Well, now you can, with just a piece of paper. Yes, we are talking about paper planes!
What is everyone's favourite childhood hobby is also a worldwide competition, courtesy of Red Bull.
Red Bull hosts an annual global paper plane championship across several countries including India where participants (mostly students) are invited to make a paper plane and are judged based on the airtime, aerobatics and distance travelled in three separate contests.
No glue, no scissors, no jet engines, just pure skill and science is what you will need in this competition. Each participant gets a piece of A4 size paper which they will have to fold and make an airplane from and then compete.
Each country has a qualifier round from which the participants progress to the national round. The winners from each country's national round compete in the World Championships.
This year's national final took place at Chennai's SRM Institute on 8 April. The winners Aryan Vats (Longest Distance) and Gnanasambantham K (Longest Airtime) will be heading to Austria for the world finals.
