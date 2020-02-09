Oscars 2020 LIVE Streaming:How to Watch Academy Awards Live Online
Hollywood's most popular award ceremony i.e. the 92nd Academy Awards or the Oscars will take place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 9 February. The live telecast of the event will start at 5 am with the red carpet, followed by the main ceremony from 6:30 am on 10 February in India.
The year, Joker, Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and Taika Waititi’s JoJo Rabbit are among the contenders for Best Picture. Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron have been nominated in the Lead Actress category for Marriage Story and Bombshell, respectively, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix are in the running for Lead Actor.
To watch the live telecast of the Oscars 2020 or the 92nd Academy Awards in India, check the details given below:
Where to Watch the Oscars 2020 in India Live?
In India, The Oscars will be telecast live on Star Movies and Star Movies HD by Disney Star India. The red carpet will start at 5 am on Monday, 10 February followed by the main award show from 6:30 am onwards.
Where to Watch Live Telecast of the Oscars 2020 in India Online?
The Oscars will also be broadcast live online on Hotstar. Apart from this, the live broadcast of ceremony can also be seen on the official Oscars website oscar.go.com.
Where to Watch the Oscars 2020 Repeat Telecast?
If you miss the live telecast of the 92nd Academy Awards, then you can watch the repeat broadcast on Star Movies or Star Movies HD from 8:30 pm.
Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars thrice. Mother India was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film category in 1958. 30 years later, in 1988, Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay was in the running for Best Foreign Language Film. In 2002, Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan received an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. This year, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars, but it failed to be nominated.
Check out the Oscar contenders this year:
Best Picture Nominated for Oscars 2020
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Director Nominated for Oscars 2020
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actress in Leading Role For Oscars 2020
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor in Leading Role For Oscars 2020
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
