Oscars 2020 LIVE Streaming:How to Watch Academy Awards Live Online

Hollywood's most popular award ceremony i.e. the 92nd Academy Awards or the Oscars will take place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 9 February. The live telecast of the event will start at 5 am with the red carpet, followed by the main ceremony from 6:30 am on 10 February in India.

The year, Joker, Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and Taika Waititi’s JoJo Rabbit are among the contenders for Best Picture. Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron have been nominated in the Lead Actress category for Marriage Story and Bombshell, respectively, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix are in the running for Lead Actor.