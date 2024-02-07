Opera Day 2024: Date, History & Significance

Opera Day is celebrated every year on 8 February. It is a day to recognise the importance of opera as a form of art and entertainment. The day also serves as an opportunity to promote the work of opera composers and singers.

Opera is a piece of performance art that combines music with words or dialogues to create a dramatic enactment of a story. It is an art form that has evolved significantly over centuries, with many different genres emerging within the opera tradition.

Some of the most popular genres include opera sera, opera buffa, operetta, and semi-opera. Let's take a look at the history and significance of Opera Day.