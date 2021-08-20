Onam Pookalam Designs 2021: Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Designs for Onam
Onam 2021 will be celebrated on Saturday, 21 August.
Onam is a festival celebrated by people of Malayali origin in the month of Chingam.
It is a 10 day long festival celebrated in Kerala in honor of King Mahabali, a demon king. It is believed that he was a generous and fair king, and under his rule, the people of Kerala lead a life of prosperity.
Different traditional rituals are practised to celebrate this auspicious day. The arrival of the King is marked with celebrations that involve dance, games and songs, known as Onakkalikal. People decorate their homes, make flower rangolis also known as Pookalam and prepare a grand feast to welcome the King.
In this article, we have curated some rangoli designs which you can make at your home on the occasion of Onam.
Onam Pookalam Designs
