Onam 2021 Date, Time & Significance: When is Thiruvonam 2021

It is belived that Onam is celebrated to welcome and honour the spirit of Asura (demon) King Mahabali. Despite being a demon king, Mahabali is revered widely in Kerala for his generosity and fair rule. This is why Keralites celebrate his return on Thiruvonam.

People decorate their homes, make flower rangolis also known as Pookalam and prepare a grand feast to welcome the King. The arrival of the King is marked with celebrations that involve dance, games and songs, known as Onakkalikal.

People celebrate the festival by taking early baths and offer their prayers. Malayalis also feast on an elaborate 9-course vegetarian spread known as the Onasadya. It consists of famous dishes such as sambhar, rice, avial, thoran and payasam among others.