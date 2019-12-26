New Year 2020: Gifts Ideas For Family, Friends and Relatives
On the occasion of New Year, people tend to remember the times spent with their loved ones, and express their love and affection by gifting presents to them on several occasions.
A gift, though not necessary, makes a loved one feel special. And what better occasion to make one feel good that the beginning of a new year? So here are some ideas which can help in choosing a gift this New Year 2020:
New Year 2020 Gift Ideas For Family and Friends
- Buddha Showpiece For Home Decor
A Gautama Buddha figurine would make a lovely gift for your family members. Buddha is known for his insights on peace, and gifting someone his figurine would work as a reminder of his tranquil presence. Whether living room or yoga room, the figurine works as a soothing element that adds to your decor.
- Saregama Carvaan
Saregama Carvaan is a digital music player with 5,000 evergreen Hindi songs preloaded in it. Children can gift a Saregama Carvaan to their parents this new year as the product adds a touch of nostalgia by taking them back in time to their favourite songs and artistes who were a sensation in the olden era.
A Bluetooth speaker can be a good idea to gift to your siblings this new year. The product can be used anywhere as it is a portable device and can be very useful at parties or get-together etc. What’s more, it comes at a very reasonable price.
- Party Games
Parties on New Year’s Eve are a rage everywhere. So this new year, you can gift your friends a party game so that everyone at the party can have fun. Partying with some good food, music, drinks, games and the countdown to the last 10 seconds before the clock strikes 12 makes New Year parties a lot of fun.
- LED Bottle Lamp
You can gift a LED Bottle Lamp to your loved ones this new year and can even customise it by adding your pictures on the bottle. This customisation can be done from various online stores.
- Jewellery Stand
A jewellery stand can be another very good option to gift this new year to your mother, sister, wife or girlfriend, as most of the women love buying jewellery. So by gifting a jewellery stand, it would make it easy for them to maintain it.
- Watch
Men and women love wearing watches as it not only helps one keep a track of time but also adds a touch of style. Smart-watches are also in trend these days and come in handy as they come with additional features like music, answer calls, besides having a longer battery life and sleek designs. Watches make a good gift on the occasion of a new year.