New Year Greeting Cards 2021: Easy DIY Designs to Make at Home

2020 will always be remembered as the year where the world came to a standstill. The majority of festivals across the world were celebrated indoors.

While the pandemic has changed the way we perceive distance, it’s now more important to keep in touch with our family members and friends.

This year on New Years Eve, don't just send a WhatsApp message, GIF, or an image to your loved ones. Surprise them with a DIY greeting card that you can make at home.

Ordinary handmade cards can be found everywhere. Try your hand at making some colourful pop-up, quilling, and rainbow cards, and greeting calendars this year.