New Delhi World Book Fair 2020: Book Fair Dates and Ticket Price

Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi, the World Book Fair 2020 is being hosted at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on the theme ‘Gandhi: The Writers’ Writer’. The book fair, which is open to the public, commenced on 4 January and will conclude on 12 January. Around 1,500 book stalls have been set up in this World Book Fair with more than 800 books of various publishers at different bookstalls. Thousands of people attend the World Book Fair every year, therefore, adequate safety arrangement has been made by the administration for the book lovers.