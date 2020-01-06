New Delhi World Book Fair 2020: Book Fair Dates and Ticket Price
Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi, the World Book Fair 2020 is being hosted at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on the theme ‘Gandhi: The Writers’ Writer’. The book fair, which is open to the public, commenced on 4 January and will conclude on 12 January. Around 1,500 book stalls have been set up in this World Book Fair with more than 800 books of various publishers at different bookstalls. Thousands of people attend the World Book Fair every year, therefore, adequate safety arrangement has been made by the administration for the book lovers.
New Delhi World Book Fair 2020 Dates
The World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan in Delhi commenced on January 4 and will conclude on 12 January. Special arrangements have also been made for all the bibliophiles who will be attending the World Book Fair. Like every year, this year too the Children's Pavilion has been made by the administration at hall number seven, where besides books, many other gadgets will also be available for kids.
Delhi World Book Fair Tickets Price
The World Book Fair tickets are available at more than fifty metro stations of Delhi-NCR. The ticket price for children is Rs 10 whereas, for adults, the ticket price is Rs 20. For school students and senior citizens, the entry at the World Book Fair is free.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)