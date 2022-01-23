Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Images
Here are some quotes, wishes, and images on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022.
Subhash Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter who was born in Cuttack, Odisha on 23 January 1897. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.
Subhash Chandra Bose contributed significantly in the Indian Independence Movement with his revolutionary and nationalist ideas. He was also the leader of the Indian National Army, also known as the Azad Hind Fauj.
His patriotic ideas and teachings inspired many Indians to fight for their freedom from the British rule. He was also popularly known as 'Netaji', a title given to him by German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin.
Netaji was a revolutionary freedom fighter whose ideas continue to inspire people. In this article, we have curated some quotes, wishes, and images that you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Wishes, Quotes, and Images
“It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.” — Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” — Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
“Give me blood and I will give you freedom!” — Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.” — Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
