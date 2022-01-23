Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Images

Subhash Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter who was born in Cuttack, Odisha on 23 January 1897. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.

Subhash Chandra Bose contributed significantly in the Indian Independence Movement with his revolutionary and nationalist ideas. He was also the leader of the Indian National Army, also known as the Azad Hind Fauj.

His patriotic ideas and teachings inspired many Indians to fight for their freedom from the British rule. He was also popularly known as 'Netaji', a title given to him by German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin.