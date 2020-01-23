Famous Quotes of Subhas Chandra Bose on 124th Birth Anniversary
Subhas Chandra Bose or Netaji, was an Indian nationalist and a revolutionary. He was one of India’s most revered freedom fighters. He inspired millions of people with his ideas and teachings. His unflinching patriotism and contribution to India’s freedom movement is remembered even today.

Every year the country celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti to honour his contribution.

In 1943, Netaji led the Indian National Force or the Azad Hind Fauj to free India from the British rule. The title ‘Netaji’ was given to Subhas Chandra Bose by German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin.

Netaji was born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Orrisa, now known as Odisha. Despite being born into a well-to-do family, he espoused strong socialist values. He was also a follower of Swami Vivekananda.On the occasion of Netaji’s birth anniversary, here are some quotes from a great revolutionary.

Inspirational Quotes of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

“Freedom is not given - it is taken”
“We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr’s death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr’s blood.”
“It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.”
“The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.”
“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”
“Give me blood and I will give you freedom!”
“When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauz has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauz has to be like a steamroller.”
“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.”
“Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.”
“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Speech

