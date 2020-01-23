Famous Quotes of Subhas Chandra Bose on 124th Birth Anniversary

Subhas Chandra Bose or Netaji, was an Indian nationalist and a revolutionary. He was one of India’s most revered freedom fighters. He inspired millions of people with his ideas and teachings. His unflinching patriotism and contribution to India’s freedom movement is remembered even today.

Every year the country celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti to honour his contribution.

In 1943, Netaji led the Indian National Force or the Azad Hind Fauj to free India from the British rule. The title ‘Netaji’ was given to Subhas Chandra Bose by German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin.

Netaji was born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Orrisa, now known as Odisha. Despite being born into a well-to-do family, he espoused strong socialist values. He was also a follower of Swami Vivekananda.On the occasion of Netaji’s birth anniversary, here are some quotes from a great revolutionary.