Navratri 2021 Navami Date: Maha Navami Shubh Muhurat and Significance
This year, Maha Navami will be celebrated on Thursday, 14 October 2021.
Navami, also known as Maha Navami marks the end of Navratri, the nine-day long festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Maha Navami is followed by Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra.
Maha Navmi is the ninth day of Navratri. This year, it will be celebrated on Thursday, 14 October 2021.
Maha Navami is dedicated to Mahisasuramardini avatar of Goddess Durga. Devotees of Goddess Durga worship Mahisasuramardini on this day. According to Drikpanchang, people wear pink colour clothes on this day.
Maha Navami 2021: Shubh Muhurat
Navami Tithi Begins at 08:07 PM on 13 October
Navami Tithi Ends at 06:52 PM on 14 October
Maha Navami: Puja Vidhi and Significance
As mentioned above, devotees of Goddess Durga worship Mahisasuramardini on this auspicious day of Maha Navmi. The day is celebrated with utmost dedication and fervour. People wear pink clothes and offer pink flowers to the Goddess.
Some people also observe a fast of this day.
According to Drikpanchang, Durga Puja on Maha Navami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. It is also states that Navmi Homa is also performed on this auspicious occasion of Maha Navmi.
